Drive safely this holiday season

Ocean Township — Beginning December 9, 2016 and continuing through January 1, 2017, the Ocean Township Police Department will be conducting a Holiday Traffic Safety Enforcement Initiative. The goal of this initiative is to target unsafe vehicle operations.

During the holiday season we see an increase in traffic volume and vehicle crashes. Many of the crashes can be attributed to unsafe vehicle operations caused by distracted and aggressive driving.

This initiative will also support the NJ Division of Highway Traffic Safety 2016 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The Ocean Township Police will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints during this time looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated. As a concentrated national effort, the campaign helps to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving through high-visibility enforcement and public education tools.

“This is a critical law enforcement program that can save lives during a time of the year when impaired driving traditionally increases by nearly 10 percent,” said Ocean Township Chief Steven R. Peters. “This initiative brings attention to the serious consequences of drunk driving and the grave danger those who choose to drink and drive pose to all who share the road with them.”

The Ocean Township Police strongly encourage safe holiday season travel and offer the following advice:

• Take mass transit, a taxicab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

• Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.

• If you see or suspect that a vehicle is being operated by an impaired driver, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life and inaction could cost a life.

• Always buckle-up, every ride. It’s your best defense against an impaired driver.