Hockey game for KRF

Oceanport – On Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m. the newly formed New Jersey State Policeman’s Benevolent Association (PBA) Hockey Team, made up of active law enforcement from throughout the state, takes on the Jersey City Police Enforcers.

All proceeds will go The Kortney Rose Foundation to fund pediatric brain tumor awareness and research.

This exciting game, the first for the NJ PBA Hockey Team, takes place at the Red Bank Armory Ice Complex, located at 76 Chestnut Street in Red Bank.

Admission to the game is $5.00 a person.

The Kortney Rose Foundation (KRF) is a 501(c)(3) charity set up by Kortney’s parents after her death in 2006 from a rare brain tumor to create her legacy of helping other children through the promise of research.

The KRF has already donated over $1.5 million directly and through advocacy to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and helped establish the world-class Children’s Brain Tumor Tissue Consortium (CBTTC.org) housed at CHOP. The KRF reports that more than 94 percent of every dollar donated to KRF, including admission to the hockey game, goes directly to this research.

The New Jersey State Policeman’s Benevolent Association (NJSPBA) is a non-profit organization comprised of 33,000 NJ State law enforcement officers. Mike Schulze, of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, started the NJSPBA Hockey Team which now has 55 members in its starting pool.

Shore Point Advisors is the event sponsor.

For more information about the KRF, visit thekortneyrosefoundation.org.