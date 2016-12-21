Possible shooting in Eatontown

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Eatontown – Tuesday night around 7:30 several customers were leaving the All Seasons Diner on Wychoff Road when they heard what sounded like gun shots. They ran back into the restaurant and the manger immediately locked all the doors.

Patrons of the restaurant stated that the manager called the police who responded quickly and kept the diner in lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Currently the Eatontown Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office have two areas taped off as crime scenes. One is directly behind the All Season Diner and the other crime scene is in front of a strip mall located next door to the restaurant, which houses Eatontown Medical, a physical therapy facility and All Town Pharmacy.

One unconfirmed report says that the pharmacy had an armed robbery and another report indicated that several customers of the diner might have had an altercation in the parking lot.

An employee of the diner who didn’t wish to be identified said that he was told by law enforcement that someone was shot several times. Eatontown Police would not release any information at the scene and stated that the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office would be handling all the media inquiries.

This is an active story and we will update as the information becomes available.

