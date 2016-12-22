Eatontown police officer exchanges gunfire with armed robber

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at an Eatontown pharmacy Tuesday evening. The unknown suspect fired his weapon at an Eatontown police officer who returned fire, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Eatontown police responded to a pair of 911 calls around 6:43 p.m. yesterday reporting an armed robbery in progress at the AllTown Pharmacy on Wyckoff Road. Eatontown police arrived on scene with the suspect inside the pharmacy. The suspect demanded prescription narcotics from an employee but fled the scene when he realized officers were arriving.

The unknown suspect wore a scarf covering his face. He was wearing a tan-colored hooded jacket with black gloves and jeans.

The suspect was fleeing the scene on foot when he fired at an Eatontown police officer during the foot pursuit. The suspect then ran to a vehicle in the Michaels Plaza parking lot and was last seen fleeing the scene on Route 36 West.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brian Weisbrot of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website atwww.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.