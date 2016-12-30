Freehold hands Shore first loss of the season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr. Photos by Sport Shots WLB

The Blue Devils of Shore Regional High School opened the wrestling season with a big 63-15 win over St. Rose, then they suffered their first loss 48-29 to Freehold Township.

Freehold Township won the first four matches. Larson Johnson scored a major decision over Jack McCrae 17-9 at 145-pounds which was the starting weight. At 152-pounds Michael Cenname scored a 16-0 technical fall victory over Deam Smolokoff at six minutes. Kyle Hillermeier had a pin for Freehold at 160 pounds over Cooper Walters at 3:40 of their match.

Austin Cannon scored the first Shore Regional victory at 182-pounds. He scored a 13-3 major decision over Daniel Gaines. Then Freehold Township went on a four-bout winning streak.

Shore forfeited the 195-pound and 220-pound matches. The heavyweight bout of 285 pounds was a win for Freehold as Austin Colbert scored a pin on Namir Stevens at 3:29. The Patriots scored another pin at 106 pounds with Mason Dalessandro putting Ross Doughtery on his back at 1:24.

Of the last five matches the Blue Devils won four. Matt Klemser had a 12-2 major decision over Alex Dalkin. Brad Smuro scored the only Shore pin at 120 pounds. He put Brian Lee on his back at 53 seconds. Al Desantis had a hard match at 126-pounds but he pulled out 10-7 win over Brandon Pagano.

The final two matches were split. Freehold Township won at 132 pounds with a 3-0 victory over Ian Smith. Shore won the last match of the night with Jarrett Weir getting a 7-0 victory at 138 pounds over Kyle Cleary.