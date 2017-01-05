Trust donates to Rutgers Cancer Institute

Long Branch — Alexis Tucci, Esq. and Suzana Hot, Esq., Co-Trustees of the Jattrude Fogarty Trust, recently presented a $50,000 check to benefit research at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Shridar Ganesan, Associate Director of Translational Research, Chief of Molecular Oncology and Omar Boraie Chair in Genomic Science, and Sharon Cocuzza, Director of Development, accepted the donation.

“The Trust has contributed approximately $750,000 to Rutgers Cancer Institute for Breast Cancer Research since 1997,” Tucci said upon presenting the check. “That’s a good amount, we are proud of it.”

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (www.cinj.org) is the state’s first and only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. As part of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Rutgers Cancer Institute is dedicated to improving the detection, treatment and care of patients with cancer, and to serving as an education resource for cancer prevention both at its flagship New Brunswick location and at its Newark campus at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital.

“Dr. Ganesan and I are so thankful for the Jattrude Fogarty Trust check of $50,000 today. Rutgers Cancer Institute is truly grateful for your support,” Sharon Cocuzza said.

Physician-scientists across Rutgers Cancer Institute also engage in translational research, transforming their laboratory discoveries into clinical practice that supports patients on both campuses. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCINJ.