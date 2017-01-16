Dente leads Spartans over Lakewood

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Sophomore guard Sarah Dente led her Spartan basketball team to the 45-26 win over Lakewood High School at the 2016 Lady Wave Holiday Tournament held in Long Branch. Dente scored 11 points for Ocean to close out the tournament.

Ocean entered the tournament as the sixth seed and faced Lacey, the 11 seed, in the first round. Lacey won that game and advanced to the winner’s bracket. With the loss Ocean fell in the consolation bracket.

Every team that enters the tournament is guaranteed two games. The second game for Ocean was against 12 seed Lakewood, who lost to Pinelands in round one.

“We are a very young team,” said Michael Lazur, head coach of the Spartans. He is in his third season and has only two seniors on his roster. “We can always improve in all areas of our game, but these kids just don’t give up. They play hard.”

Ocean started off red hot as they took a 13-6 first quarter lead on Lakewood. Only two Spartans scored in that opening quarter. Dente had a foul shot, basket and hit a three-point shot for six points. Morgan Bartlett had two baskets and a foul shot for five points.

Second quarter was very similar to the first quarter, as Ocean outscored Lakewood 12-9. This time the Spartans spread the scoring around to five players. Sanaa Finley had two baskets while Bartlett, Madison Mastando, Tiana Pritzlaff and Carly Weisberg each had one hoop. Going into the halftime break Ocean held a 25-15 lead over Lakewood.

The third quarter was the most productive for Ocean as they outscored Lakewood 14-9. Dente had five of those points, Bartlett four, Finley and Weisberg each had two points while Kimberly Schmidt made one of two foul shots.

The final quarter the Spartan defense held Lakewood to only one basket while they added six points to their total. Emily Dorony had five of those points while Nicole DiNaro made one of two foul shots. The win gave them their first win of the 2016-2017 season. The Spartans are 0-3 in the B North division of the Shore Conference and 1-4 overall