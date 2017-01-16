Spartans undefeated so far in wrestling

By Walter J. O’Neill

Cippy Apicelli has his Spartan wrestling team at Ocean Township High School off to a great start this season, after racking up a total of 191 points and only allowing 43 during the quad meet they hosted on December 30.

A big part of the success of the program are the assistant coaches on the Spartan staff. Outstanding wrestlers during their high school and college careers are Jeff Sicilliano, Danny Lopes, Joe Falco, Brandon Sheenan, Garry Falco, Jeff Severino and Tom Rant. All these coaches have a wealth of knowledge and experience that is a tremendous benefit to Apicelli and the wrestlers.

During the quad match last Friday, Ocean started off against the Caseys of Red Bank Catholic, a divisional Class B North opponent. This was the closest match of the morning as the Spartans won 58-21.

113: William Tisony (OT) technical fall over Andrew Lennert 15-0

120: Adam Manzo (OT) technical fall over Mark Lurie 15-0, Jr126: Alex Poniros (OT) by forfeit

132: Thomas DiStefano (RBC) beat Dereck Benitez 5-1

138: Nicholas Villapiano (OT) pinned Ethan Byrne at 4:24

145: Jake Benner (OT) pinned Jace Fanelli at 1:45

152: Saif Ali (OT) pinned Aiden Meyler-McAuliffe at 1:00

160: Emerson Derose (OT) pinned Brendon Bennett at 1:03

170: Steven Cimielewski (RBC) pinned Muhammad Ali at 2:00

182: John Columbia (RBC) pinned Evan Romein at 3:12

95: Esteban Bernard (OT) pinned Geno Tartamella at 4:20

220: Clayton Oates (OT) pinned Brendan Larkin at 0:17

285: Michael Griggs (RBC) pinned Christian Wilson at 4:00

106: Jack Nies (OT) pinned Nicholas Mullaney at 0:13

Up next for the Spartans was another Class B North opponent, the Eagles of Middletown South. Ocean won this match 56-16. This match started at 120 pounds.

120: Adam Manzo (OT) by forfeit

126: Alex Poniros (OT) pinned AJ Vega at 1:37

132: Anthony Esposito (OT) pinned Anthony Dacunto at 1:14

138: Nicholas Villapiano (OT) major decision over Danny Ward 10-1

145: Jake Benner (OT) pinned William McCauley at 0:32

152: Saif Ali (OT) pinned John Vulpis at 1:29

160: Justin Weimer (MS) major decision over Emerson Derose 11-1

170: Steven Walling (MS) pinned Muhammad Ali at 3:56

182: Jack Hardzewicz (MS) pinned Evan Romein at 0:48

195: Esteban Bernard (OT) major decision over Jake Hetem 10-1

220: Clayton Oates (OT) pinned Brady Smith at 2:22

285: Christian Wilson (OT) defeated Chris Aveta 3-2

106: Jack Nies (OT) pinned James Piehler at 5:26

113: John Santos (OT) defeated Michael Holland 12-5

The final match of the morning was against Monmouth Regional High School, which only won one match. The Falcons are a nondivisional opponent for the Spartans who easily took a 77-6 victory.

126: Alex Poniros (OT) by forfeit

132: Anthony Esposito (OT) pinned Andrew Faccone

138: Nicholas Villapiano (OT) by forfeit

145: Jake Benner (OT) pinned Tyler Flynn at 1:15

152: Saif Ali (OT) inned. Dylan Pham at 2:24

160: Emerson Derose (OT) pinned Jake Hollander at 0:28

170: Muhammad Ali (OT) pinned Ryan Convery at 1:18

182: Evan Romein (OT) pinned Dean Kaplan at 1:04

195: Esteban Bernard (OT) by forfeit

220: Clayton Oates (OT) pinned Isaiah Moriniere at 0:58

285: Bradley Pietz (MR) pinned William Pintro at 1:43

106: Jack Nies (OT) by forfeit

113: John Santos (OT) pinned Devon Pham at 1:20

20: Adam Manzo (OT) pinned Luke Corso at 2:55

After the these matches the Spartans are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the B North division of the Shore Conference.