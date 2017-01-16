Wave topples Spartans 31-18 By

Walter J. O’Neill J

They are neighbors and they are rivals. Last week the undefeated and unranked Ocean Township High School wrestling team hosted the number 10 ranked Green wave of Long Branch in a Shore Conference Class B North match.

It proved at the start to be as exciting as the fans had hoped. The first seven matches went back and forth, then the Wave won five of the last seven bouts and took the match 31-18.

106 lbs. Ryan Zimmerman (LB) defeated Jack Niles 2-1

113 lbs. John Santos (OT) defeated Rey Guzman 7-3

120 lbs. Chris Dean (LB) defeated Adam Manzo 5-1

126 lbs. Alex Poniros (OT) defeated Carlos Izizarry 4-3 in overtime

132 lbs. Stivini Silva (LB) defeated Anthony Esposito 5-2

138 lbs. Isaac Shobert (LB) defeated Nick Villapiano 4-2

145 lbs. Jake Benner (OT) pinned Matt Mincielli

152 lbs. Luke Arnold (LB) defeated Saif Ali 5-3

160 lbs. Louie Saez (LB) major decision over Emerson Derose 14-6

170 lbs. Muhammad Ali (OT) defeated Israel Garcia 4-2

182 lbs. Dan Santos Silva (LB) defeated Esteban Bernard 3-2

195 lbs. Pete Wersinger (LB) pinned Evan Romein

220 lbs. Hunter Marhan (LB) defeated Clayton Oates 4-1

285 lbs. Christian Wilson (OT) defeated Kevin Cerruti 3-2

Currently the Spartans are 6-2 overall as they then lost 42-19 to Middletown North. In the B-North they are 4-2.

Long Branch is currently 7-1 overall, they lost 48-19 to Middletown North. In the division they 3-1.