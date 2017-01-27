Devils beat Spartans and remember Munoz

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

During his freshman year at Shore Regional High School Alex Munoz started experiencing daily headaches. In April, 2013 he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He underwent brain surgery and had six weeks of radiation and weekly chemo treatments.

One week before his final chemo treatment a routine MRI discovered a recurrence of his cancer. He was brave and positive and entered into a new protocol knowing the odds were against him.

November 11, 2014 this courageous young man lost his fight with cancer. However, the students at Shore Regional will never forget him as every year and every season sport teams at the school hold fundraising events for The Alexander Munoz Memorial Fund.

On Saturday, January 21 the young ladies on the Blue Devils basketball team honored Munoz by wearing yellow t-shirts before the game with his name spelled out on the shirts. T-shirts and other items were for sale in the lobby and even the Shore Regional Education Association was involved hosting a Community Wellness Fair in the cafeteria.

Shore hosted the Spartans of Ocean Township, and it was an exciting game right down to the final seconds of action. The first quarter had the Spartans taking an 11-10 lead with strong play under the boards by Morgan Bartlett, Madison Mastando and Sarah Dente.

However, the second quarter was all Shore as they dominated outscoring the Spartans 12-5. Senior Allie Reiser took command of the floor and directed the Blue Devils offense. Emily Guo, point guard, was also key for the Devils isnhandling and passing the ball.

Third quarter again belonged to Shore as they outscored Ocean 12-9. However, the fourth and final quarter had the Spartans besting Shore 15-10. It was not enough, however, as the Blue Devils beat Ocean 44-40.

Reiser finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Breanna Jackson also had a big game for the Blue Devils finishing with 16 points and two rebounds. With the win, Shore is now 5-9 overall and are 1-6 in the A Central division of the Shore Conference.

Ocean Township is struggling this season with a 1-12 overall record and winless at 0-8 in the B North.













