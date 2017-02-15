Genealogy workshop asks: how did I get here?

The Monmouth County Genealogy Society is holding a Spring Workshop at the Colts Neck Reformed Church, 139 Route 537, Colts Neck on Saturday, March 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two DNA sessions will include “DNA – Are You Who You Think You Are?” by Nancy Bunn and “DNA – Diving Deeper into Genetic Genealogy” by Melissa Johnson.

Mark White will present “Patterns of Migration” and Bev Yackel will provide a guide to “Lineage Societies” and how to apply to them.

Pre-register to guarantee a printed handout – $20 for MCGS members; $25 for non-members. Make checks payable to Monmouth County Genealogy Society and mail to: MCGS Education Committee, 19 Racquet Road, Wall, NJ 07719.

Sign-in and late registration is at 8:30 a.m. on March 25 and admission will then be $25 for MCGS members and $30 for non-members.

Bring your own lunch; beverages and desserts will be provided.