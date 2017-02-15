See for yourself what the Chamber offers

By Lisa George

We here at the Chamber of Commerce would like to extend an invitation to anyone who is a little bit curious about what the benefits to being a member of our organization brings. Attend one of our networking events where you are sure to meet other professionals from a variety of genres, and you will be able to speak with them about the advantages of being involved with the Chamber.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Paul Dement and Monmouth University for hosting our networking event that was held in the Eyas Lounge before the SOLD OUT Men’s Basketball game vs. St. Peters that ended in a great overtime win for the Hawks!

Our next networking event will be hosted by Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant on Thursday, February 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Stop down for drink and enjoy the best view in Long Branch. We are happy to help them show off their recently completed renovations.

The Chamber will be hosting our 83rd Annual Business Awards Dinner at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa on the evening of March 24, 2017. We will be honoring Patricia O’Neill from The Link News and John F. Kiely & John M. Kiely from the Kiely Family of Companies as our 2016 Libutti Award winners.

Tickets and Sponsorship opportunities are still available; please contact the Chamber Office for more information 732-222-0400.

The Breakfast Club is our morning networking event that happens on the first Wednesday of every month at Amy’s Omelette House beginning at 8 a.m. We welcome Dr. Tyler Richards from New Life Chiropractic as our Speaker/Sponsor for our MarchMeeting. He will highlight what is new and upcoming in the world of Chiropractic. Our Breakfast Club calendar is full through the end of 2017, and we have a very diverse group of presenters.

We are happy to announce that Monmouth Medical Center is the Premier Sponsor for this year’s Oceanfest Celebration on the

Fourth of July. We are in the process of finishing up the 2017 vendor applications for more information contact the Chamber Office.

Become a member of the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and let us help you forge new relationships with other successful business owners.