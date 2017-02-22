NJ Repertory offering spring classes at West End Arts Center

New Jersey Repertory Company is offering a broad array of classes for adults in acting, playwriting, visual arts, jewelry making, and tapestry weaving at its newly opened West End Arts Center, located at 132 West End Avenue in Long Branch. NJ Rep has assembled an exciting roster of instructors for the 6 to 8 week sessions that start April 4th with classes geared to beginners as well as more advanced students. This is a wonderful opportunity to explore your creativity.

Call 732 229-3166 for further information or visit www.njrep.org. Early registration is encouraged for all classes are designed with limited enrollment.

Classes: Improvisation, Actors Gymnasium, Acting Basics, Playwriting for Beginners, Advanced Playwriting, The Pleasure of Drawing: Learning to See and Draw as an Artist, Water Media & Collage, Metal Clay Jewelry Workshop, Tapestry Weaving.

Instructors: Michael Irvin Pollard, Gail Winar, Joel Stone, Sven Widen, Lizzi Schippert, Mare Akana, Barbara Rivolta, Kate Wilt.

New Jersey Repertory Company, West End Arts, 132 West End Avenue, Long Branch.