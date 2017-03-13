Free English as a Second Language classes at the Long Branch Library

Long Branch — ESL (English as a Second Language) classes are for people who want to learn and improve their English. The Long Branch Free Public Library is offering free classes on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Learn English in a friendly setting and help others while improving speaking and listening skills.

The class is free, but there is a $45 fee to purchase the two required workbooks, which also come with a CD.

The current class cycle is a Level One Beginner class and ends in June, but students are free to join at any point. Speakers of all languages are welcome to participate. The classes focus on vocabulary, speaking and listening skills and will help new ESL students with pronunciation and proper grammar.

The classes’ goal is to help students obtain language survival skills, and participate more fully in the community.

No sign-up is required. Classes are open to adults (age 16 or over) and no documentation is needed, but some type of photo ID is required.

ESL Classes are sponsored by Community Affairs and Resource Center of Asbury Park.

* * *

Conversation Classes are also offered for Advanced English Learners at the Library

This class is designed to give ESL learners more practice in speaking English in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere, with a focus on communication, fluency and improved listening comprehension.

There is no charge for attendance and registration is not required. Individuals are welcome to attend whenever they can and all adult English learners are welcome.

You can practice your English with other learners on Saturday mornings from 10–11 a.m. at the Main Library, 328 Broadway.

For more information, please contact Kate Angelo, Community Engagement Librarian, at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2270 or by email at KAngelo.LBPL@gmail.com.