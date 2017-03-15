‘Get Wired’ at SCAN Tech Fair

Eatontown — The Social Community Activities Network (SCAN) is hosting its Second Annual “Get Wired” Technology Fair at the Monmouth Mall on Friday, March 24, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (registration 10:00–10:30 am). This exciting technology event is free and open to everyone.

Join SCAN as Bob Gold, CEO, Gold Group covers “How Technology Can Impact Your Relationships” with some interesting, fun and entertaining ways to use technology that makes you feel like your friends and family are with you. His talk will cover a few new technologies that bring your relationships closer.

They will also learn from Kyle Ann Sanicki, RN who will explain why “Technology is the Key.” Kyle is Board Certified in Geriatrics and Congestive Heart Failure and Telehealth Nurse Manager for the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group.

The Fair will conclude with Technology “One on One” breakout sessions providing the opportunity to work one-on-one with technology friendly students from Monmouth University to learn about your electronic devices including tablets, smartphones and laptops.

All participants will be eligible for free drawings with a chance to win an Android tablet, Amazon Dot speaker, and device chargers.

Registration is required. To register, please call 732-542-1326 by March 20th.

Media representatives seeking to cover the event should contact Mike Brady at 732-542-1326.

SCAN is New Jersey’s premier non-profit provider of social education for adults since 1988 and provides quality social resources to the active adults in our community. For information about SCAN or becoming a SCAN member, call 732-542-1326 or visit the SCAN website at www.scannj.com.