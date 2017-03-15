Ready. Set. Build! Modular homebuilding seminar April 1

Eatontown — Monmouth and Ocean County homebuyers are invited to join RBA Homes for an exclusive modular home-buying seminar scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sheraton Eatontown Hotel, 6 Industrial Way East, Eatontown.

The event, entitled “Ready. Set. Build! Modular Homebuilding 101: A Seminar for Buyers Looking to Build,” will provide homebuyers with information on the advantages of modular construction, as well as tips for selecting the right builder. Attendees will be able to review available home plans with members of RBA Homes and discuss financing options.

The seminar is free to attend, though RBA Homes is asking interested homebuyers to RSVP by calling 732-747-3800, as seating is limited.

“The purpose of providing this free program to homebuyers in our area is to help explain the different methods of construction, cost differentials and available options for homebuyers today,” stated Bill Lashovitz, President of RBA Homes. “Our specialty is custom modular home construction; however, we have successfully built many homes in the area with traditional construction methods. My team will be on hand at the seminar to answer questions about building, provide information on house plans and features, as well as to discuss financing options for potential homebuyers,” Lashovitz added.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a light breakfast will be served.

For more information or to RSVP for the Ready. Set. Build! Seminar, please call 732-747-3800, or contact the company via their website for additional details.

Since 1986, RBA Homes has been designing and building custom modular homes throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties in towns like Spring Lake, Sea Girt, Lake Como and Point Pleasant Beach and most recently in neighborhoods like Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, Bradley Beach and Highlands that were hard hit by superstorm Sandy. For more information on RBA Homes, to view home plans, or for details on their home construction process, please visit their website at rbahomes.com or call 732-747-3800.