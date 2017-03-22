Seashore Spring swim lessons start March 25

Long Branch — Parents who want to make sure their children will be ready for summer can sign them up for Spring Swim Lessons at Seashore Day Camp and School. The 10-week session, which begins March 25, offers a complete range of affordable classes for children just starting out to those who want to improve strokes or times.

“Learning to swim and developing strong skills at a young age is vital – especially for children living at the shore,” Seashore Director and Principal John Villapiano said.

The spring session includes Doggie Paddle for 3 and 4 year olds, Freestyle with Rotary Breathing, Beginning Backstroke and Competitive Strokes (butterfly, backstroke & breaststroke).

According to Villapiano, just about everyone learns to swim in a short amount of time. Using special floats Seashore manufactures and progressing to kickboards, instructors have developed a technique that puts young people at ease in the water and helps them develop the strength, skills and confidence needed to become top swimmers.

“Many of the strongest swimmers at the Jersey Shore took their first strokes in these pools, went on to become captains of their high school and college swim teams and are Division 1 record holders at schools like Yale, Rutgers, Boston College, UCONN and UMASS. One even made it to the Olympics,” he said.

During the school year, lessons are offered weekday afternoons and on Saturday mornings in Seashore’s indoor heated pools at 345 Second Avenue and 404 Broadway campuses in Long Branch. In the summer, lessons are held on Saturday and Sunday mornings at the outdoor pool pavilion.

All spaces are filling fast. To enroll, call Kristin at 732-222-6464 or visit seashorecampandschool.­com.