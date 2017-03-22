Eatontown Man Facing Child Porn Charges

FREEHOLD – An Eatontown man was arrested and charged with downloading and distributing child pornography using a computer file-sharing program, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Richard M. Baine, 33, of 20 Lakeview Terrance, is charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with the Distribution of Child Pornography and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with the Possession of Child Pornography.

Baine was arrested following a two-month-long investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit. The charges were filed after detectives executed a search warrant at Baine’s home where various computers and personal electronic devices were seized earlier this month. A forensic examination revealed evidence of child pornography and the use of a peer-to-peer file-sharing program – an online connection of computers allowing the sharing of files directly between the individual users.

If convicted of the second degree charge, Baine faces a sentence of five to 10 years in prison, and a sentence of three to five years in prison if convicted of the third degree charge.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret C. Koping. Baine is represented by Richard Stone, Esq., of Neptune.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.