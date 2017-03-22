Monmouth Civic Chorus offers scholarships

The Monmouth Civic Chorus announced its annual scholarship auditions for vocally talented New Jersey high school seniors planning to pursue higher education. Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 29, in Red Bank by appointment only. The application deadline is April 22 and the application fee is $10.

For information or an audition appointment, call 732-933-9333, e-mail scholarship@monmouthcivicchorus.org or visit monmouthcivicchorus.org and click About and Scholarships.

At least $2,500 in scholarship funds will be available to be awarded to students of outstanding vocal promise. Contestants must be prepared to perform two selections from the standard vocal repertoire (opera, operetta, art songs, oratorio or Gilbert and Sullivan), with at least one selection in Italian, French or German. Show music is not acceptable.

Contestants will be judged on technique, choice of material, poise and musicianship. An accompanist will be provided if needed. Anyone interested in donating to the MCC Scholarship Fund should call 732-933-9333.

Last year, three vocally talented students were each awarded $1,000 – Elizabeth Finnen of Pompton Plains, Alina Eva Flatscher of Princeton, and Kevin Jasaitis of Point Pleasant. Alexis Peart of Titusville received an honorable mention.