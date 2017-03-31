Not Just for Kids Anymore! Relax with the 20/30 Coloring Club at the Long Branch Public Library

When is the last time you took an hour out of your day to relax, imagine and be creative? Come to the Long Branch Free Public Library and experience the latest trend in relaxation: adult coloring! Coloring is an activity we think of as being for kids. However, it can be beneficial for adults. Studies show coloring can have a calming effect on the adult mind and help to promote overall wellness.

The adult coloring scene is exploding! Many adults enjoy coloring to pass the time to relax, de-stress, be creative and have fun – and best of all – no talent is needed! There’s no right or wrong way to color a picture – each design has infinite possibilities. Since 2012, more than 3 million adult coloring books have been sold, with limitless designs available including flowers, doodles and mandalas. Some designs work well with big markers and crayons while very intricate designs might require using extra-fine pens and very sharp pencils.

This childhood pastime helps your mind go free as your daily stresses disappear into a creative wonder of mindless, calming art. So sit back, color inside the lines (or not), take a deep breath and let this inexpensive form of art therapy transform your stress into calm and creativity.

Bring your own coloring books or borrow one of ours. The library will provide free supplies to color your masterpiece while you relax and meet new people.

The 20/30 Club is library programming targeted toward ages 18 -39. The group will meet the third Saturday of every Month from 2:00-3:00pm on the lower level of the library. For more information, please call Nekesha Marshall at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2310 or send an email to NMarshall.LBPL@gmail.com.

Upcoming dates: April 15th, May 20th at the Main Branch, Lower Level, from 2:00 – 3:00pm

Main Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ

732.222.3900 www.longbranchlib.org