Senior Citizen Police Academy

Long Branch — The Long Branch Police Department is proud to offer Senior Citizens Police Academy (SCPA) Class #2 on Wednesdays this April. The next class will be April 12, 12pm.

The LB SCPA is designed to provide members of the community with a greater understanding of the Long Branch Police Department and its operations. The LB SCPA will consist of four weekly lectures given by guest speakers. Participants will receive in-the-field, hands-on experiences that may include ride-a-Iongs, firearms, K-9 demonstrations, tours of the Long Branch Police Department, and motor vehicle stops.

The department’s goal is to make the LB SCPA an informative and enjoyable experience for all participants. They say graduates of the LB SCPA will gain knowledge and awareness of the services offered by the Long Branch Police Department. It is also an opportunity for the Police Department to learn from participants through discussion and interaction with speakers, instructors, and other classmates.

The overall objective is to further strengthen police-community relations, so as to ensure that Long Branch continues to be a great community to live, work, and raise families.

To participate, you must be at least 60 years old and an active member of the Long Branch Senior Center.

You need to complete and turn in an application to the academy prior to the class, and be able to commit to attending all four classes.

There is no change to participate.

Sessions will be held April 5, 12, 19 and 26, noon-1:30 p.m. at the Long Branch Senior Center, 85 Second Avenue.

The Long Branch Police Department conducts a spring and fall session of The Long Branch Senior Citizens Police Academy. Each session is four weeks in length, with classes meeting every Wednesday for about an hour, beginning at noon. The fourth week of the Academy is a graduation ceremony, where SCPA participants will be recognized.

Topics that may be covered include:

• LBPD table of organization

• LBPD operational procedures

• Legal System Overview

• Constitutional/Criminal law

• Gangs

• Dangerous drugs

• Firearms

• Domestic Violence/Elder Abuse

• Special Needs Registry

• MOCERT/K-9 Demonstrations

• Homicide Investigations

• Use of Force

• Traffic Enforcement- Motor Vehicle Stops

• Tours

• Personal Safety

• Meet/Greet City Council

• Graduation Ceremony