Monmouth Medical Center’s Ninth Annual ‘Ladies Night Out’

The Jacqueline M. Wilentz Comprehensive Breast Center at Monmouth Medical Center will host its ninth annual “Ladies Night Out” health event on Wednesday, May 10 to showcase physician experts who will discuss today’s most vital women’s health issues and offer health education and screenings.

Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel at 700 Hope Road in Tinton Falls, the free event will feature an interactive session with a panel of Monmouth Medical Center experts on women’s health issues.

Robert A. Massaro, M.D., vice chairman and associate program director, department of obstetrics and gynecology, will moderate the panel, which will include: breast radiologist Alexander King, M.D.; gynecologic surgeon Christopher Eswar, M.D.; orthopedic surgeon David Chalnick, M.D.; plastic and reconstructive surgeon Gregory Greco, D.O.; and wellness and self-care nurse Kathleen Welshman BA, RN-BC.

Panelists will be addressing frequently asked questions in their areas of expertise, and participants are encouraged to come prepared with their own questions for the doctors.

Ladies Night Out includes a complimentary light dinner and beverages, giveaways and door prizes as well as Lord & Taylor beauty mini makeovers, Reiki provided by volunteer staff and chair massages by Body in Mind Massage Institute. The evening will feature a variety of health screenings for balance, bone density and blood pressure.

Other information will be available about the Jacqueline M. Wilentz Comprehensive Breast Cancer, the Cancer Support Community, the Bariatric Surgery Center, the Joint Replacement Surgery Program, the Chinese and Russian Medical Programs, the Sleep Center, Behavioral Health, Safe Kids for Adults and

Barnabas Health Medical Group. Both 107.1 The Boss and Thunder 106.3 will be live on-site.

Pre-registration for Ladies Night Out is requested as seating is limited. To register, call 1-888-724-7123.