Two groups team up for a benefit formalwear sale

Long Branch — FCS (Family & Children’s Service), Monmouth County’s oldest, private nonprofit social service agency and Cinderella’s Closet of Monmouth County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting self-esteem among young adults, is offering a special sale of brand new formal dresses and gowns at the agency’s newly opened FCS Thrift Boutique at 604 Second Avenue.

“We are excited to partner with Cinderella’s Closet, an organization whose mission aligns with our own, to provide a resource to families and individuals who may need to purchase formal wear, but have limited resources,” says FCS CEO Delly Beekman. “The partnership allows us to offer that service, while at the same time, raise funds for programs that address additional needs in the community.”

Cinderella’s Closet of Monmouth County works to ensure that no high school student has to forfeit the lifelong memories associated with attending their prom due to financial hardship. The organization, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, raises funds to distribute free formal wear to more than 350 financially needy high school students each year through its annual Prom Boutique.

Of the more 800 dresses donated to this year’s Boutique, 200 were selected for sale to the general public as a way to generate revenue for purchasing much-needed items for next year’s Boutique, including shoes, handbags and jewelry.

“The dresses and gowns we selected for sale are absolutely gorgeous, but may be more appropriate for other special occasions, such as galas, weddings and quinceneras,” says Cinderella’s Closet Board member Marcella Tomasetta. “We tried to pull some in every size and color, for the widest selection.”

The FCS Thrift Boutique, which recently relocated to 604 Second Avenue, offers new and gently-used men’s and women’s clothing, outerwear, shoes, handbags and accessories, at significantly reduced prices. Since all merchandise is donated, proceeds benefit the agency’s 14 programs and services including homelessness prevention, home care and child literacy programs.

The Boutique is always grateful for donations. Clothing donations may be dropped off at the FCS office at 191 Bath Avenue during regular business hours, or left in the donation bin located in the parking lot at the rear of the property after hours. Due to limited space in the new location, the Boutique no longer carries house wares and therefore cannot accept donations of household items, including table and bed linens.

For a complete list of items the Boutique needs, please refer to the agency’s website at www.fcsmonmouth.org or call 732-222-9111.