More than 5,000 shoppers at ‘Made in Monmouth’

West Long Branch — The sixth annual Made In Monmouth expo was a colossal success for 260 vendors who displayed and sold their locally-made products to thousands of shoppers at the OceanFirst Bank Center at Monmouth University on Saturday, April 8.

“An enormous thank you to the more than 5,000 shoppers who sampled and purchased quality goods and products from Monmouth County vendors and business,” said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s Division of Economic Development. “Made in Monmouth continues to grow in vendors offerings and shopping participation. The number of merchants has increased because we continue to use all the floor space available to give vendors a chance to participate. Everyone enjoyed the day whether they were buying or selling.”

Products showcased at the expo included jewelry, furniture, flowers, wine, natural foods, books, handmade glass, cosmetics, flags, chocolates, tea, woodwork and much more.

“This event is a chance to promote our local economy which gives businesses the incentive to keep expanding and creating jobs,” explained Arnone.

“’Made in Monmouth’ is a perfect setting that builds awareness of the excellent products offered by companies in our County.”

“If you are interested in shopping locally, be sure to download the MIM directory,” said Arnone. “All of the vendors are listed along with product descriptions, photos and contact information.”

The link to the directory is co.monmouth.nj.us/page.aspx?ID=3979.

Made in Monmouth is organized by the Grow Monmouth team within the County’s Division of Economic Development. Grow Monmouth officials meet regularly with business, civic and government leaders to provide state-of-the-art information services. It has become a major public-private project to create and preserve jobs in Monmouth County.