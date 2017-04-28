New officer, promotion in WLB

By Neil Schulman

West Long Branch — The West Long Branch Police Department welcomed a new patrol officer and promoted another at the April 19 Borough Council meeting.



Brian Burton, who was promoted to sergeant is shown with his family.

Chief Paul Haberman introduced Timothy Hanrahan, who was sworn in as the borough’s newest patrolman, and Brian Burton, who was promoted to sergeant.

Hanrahan, originally from Staten Island before moving to Tinton Falls, graduated Monmouth Regional High School before earning his bachelor’s degree in North Carolina.

He served as a special officer in Point Pleasant before joining the Evesham Police Department.

He has been involved in many community youth activities.

Haberman said Hanrahan is happy to be serving here.

“Growing up in Monmouth County, he appreciates what the community has to offer,” the chief said.

Burton began his police career in 2005 working part time in Belmar, before becoming a full time patrolman in Oceanport, then joining the West Long Branch Police Department in 2007.

He has served the department in many capacities, most recently in the detective bureau.

Burton, past president of the local PBA, has a master’s degree from Farleigh Dickinson University and is pursuing his doctorate.

He has received numerous awards and commendations while working for West Long Branch, including Meritorious Service Awards, the NJ DWI Top Gun Award, and has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.