Enjoy pizza with the prosecutor in WLB

West Long Branch — Do you have a question for Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni or local law enforcement? You’ll have a chance to ask your questions and also have a slice of pizza on May 30, announced Prosecutor Gramiccioni.

The Pizza with the Prosecutor and a Cop event will be held at Café Villa Pizza, 310 Route 36, and will include Prosecutor Gramiccioni, MCPO Chief of Detectives Michael Pasterchick, Jr., and officers from area police departments.

Prosecutor Gramiccioni said he has seen the success of the Coffee with a Prosecutor and Cop events that have been recently sponsored through the MCPO and he decided to add this event to bring law enforcement and community members together to discuss issues and get to know more about each other.

“These events open doors for community engagement outside of emergency situations that are usually the reason law enforcement and community members are brought together. Keeping with the spirit of community policing, events like these have successfully contributed to establishing trust between the community and law enforcement. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office looks to have a role in bridging those gaps,” Gramiccioni said.