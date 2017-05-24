MMC names Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Long Branch — Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has named Alieu Nyassi Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

In this role, Nyassi will work to develop programs that further support Monmouth Medical Center’s mission of diversity, inclusion and cultural competency.

He will also serve as a liaison to the community by helping to identify potential disparities in care and better define the social determinants of health for different populations served by the hospital.

Prior to joining Monmouth Medical Center, Nyassi worked as the Program Director for Cultural Competency, Inclusion and Community Health at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). In this role, he led efforts to ensure consistency, collaboration and advancement of diversity initiatives throughout all 20 UPMC hospitals.

Nyassi began his career in The Gambia as a youth development professional and has extensive international development work and travel experience in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. With a passion for community service and serving the underserved, Nyassi co-founded Kafo International Corp, Friends of Penyem and Growing Gambia, initiatives dedicated to help young people, especially girls in The Gambia, to acquire a high school/vocational education and to help local communities access clean water and basic health care needs.

Nyassi received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources from Oakland University and his Masters in Science in Executive Leadership and Organizational Change from Northern Kentucky University.

He resides in Red Bank.