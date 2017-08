Ready to go on a treasure hunt? Then head over to the Monmouth County Park System’s Eco-Elephant Family Flea Market on Saturday,

August 19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Held at Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, this event features a mixture of new items, collectibles, novelties, household items and more. For more information regarding the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.