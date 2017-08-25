Brookdale to Host Massage Therapy Information Session Sept. 12

Community members interested in a new career as a massage therapist are invited to a free information session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

Attendees can meet with experienced professionals, tour Brookdale’s massage therapy training center and learn more about the benefits of becoming a licensed massage therapist.

Brookdale’s eight-month massage therapy training program, running this year from Oct. 2 to May 23, prepares students to become licensed massage therapists in the state of New Jersey. Courses are taught by industry professionals and include 100 hours of clinical training in local massage therapy practices.

Course topics include Swedish massage, shiatsu, reflexology, sports massage, aromatherapy and other specialties as well as general courses in hygiene, ethics and business practices. The program also includes a comprehensive review for the national Massage and Bodywork Licensing Exam, as well as job placement assistance. Financial aid is available for eligible students.

The Sept. 12 information session will be held in the Student Life Center on Brookdale’s Lincroft campus. Parking is in lots 6 and 7. To RVSP or for more information call Danielle Propert at 732-224-2685 or email dpropert@brookdalecc.edu.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for massage therapists was $19.17 per hour in 2016. Employment in the industry is projected to grow by 22 percent between 2014 and 2024.