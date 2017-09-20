No, the NAACP doesn’t want to remove Columbus statue

By Neil Schulman

Long Branch — Rumors that the NAACP wants to take down the statue of Christopher Columbus in Slocum Park are completely false, said Greater Long Branch NAACP President Bill Dangler.

Dangler said that several weeks ago, he was told that someone from a Latino organization wanted to talk to him in his role as President of the NAACP in regards to taking down the statue.

Dangler said he only got back to the man in question Monday.

“I did not think it was necessary, but I did want to give him the courtesy,” Dangler said. “I told him I would have to meet with my members before I made a decision.”

But by the time Dangler spoke to that man, a rumor had started spreading. Dangler said that over the Labor Day weekend, people at a gathering at the Amerigo Vespucci Club “discussed that Bill Dangler and the NAACP to going to start to tear down the monuments.”

Dangler said he has spoken with council members and mayor to deny this, but wanted to make a public statement.

“The NAACP is not here to have the statues removed. We were not considering having the statues removed. That is not what we are concerned with.”

Dangler said that the NAACP is interested in teaching history.

“Teach the history of Columbus. Columbus discovered America.… But teach the history of those who have done wrong by all people.”

Dangler said it is important that we “don’t just glorify” a historical figure because they were president or made important accomplishments, but recognize their flaws as well.

“But again, the NAACP and Bill Dangler, we are not in favor of trying to remove statues. We are more in favor of teaching the history,” he said.

“No matter if it be good or bad, it’s still our history,” Dangler said.

“As a courtesy for the mayor and council, and certainly the NAACP, we just want to be clear.”