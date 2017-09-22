Collecting for hurricane victims

By Patty Booth O’Neill

Sometimes having to find a new location is a good thing. That was the case when Steven Levine and multiple supporters began accepting supplies for hurricane victims.

“Kevin King called me and asked, ‘What are we going to do?’” He didn’t have to explain further. “I knew he was talking about helping the hurricane victims.” Levine owner of the WindMill, and his family have always been there to help when someone’s in need. It’s a given.

And supplies began pouring in for victims in the south. Irma, Harvey victims, it doesn’t matter, there’s a dire need for goods.

The supplies were being stored at the Oliver Byron fire house in NLB. When they ran out of space everything was moved to the OEM building on Union Ave.

“Stan Dziuba (OEM director for Long Branch) has been so much help,” Levine said. “He made arrangements to bring everything to the OEM building. He’s been a great asset in supporting the whole effort,”

Supplies have been donated from multiple sources. Under the direction of Ronnie MicciullaARMS (American Recreational Military Services) many have been bringing in much needed items.

Deal Police Department did a massive drive, as did Seacoast Chevy. Tasty Cake and Ice Cream in

Freehold, owned by Levine’s daughter Amy, also did a drive. “She’s always ready to help,” Levine said.

And, of course, locals drop off what they can. “Every little bit helps,” said Steve. “It adds up.”

Every night volunteers go the OEM building where items are separated, packed into boxes and are readied to ship out.

Convoy of Hope, a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response, will be responsible for driving the truckloads of supplies to the victims.

“They choose where the supplies go, they decide where they’re most needed,” Levine said.

Supplies will be collected up to the September18th.

“A truck will pick up everying on the 20th. Hopefully we will continue to collect after that and get it to the victims,” Steve said.

Supplies needed

New underwear (t- shirts and underwear for men and boys.

New bras, bralettes and panties, all sizes.

New socks, new flip flops

Unlimited food, Dry, canned protein bars, snacks, cereal, etc.

Prepackaged ready to eat meals

Cases water/sports drinks

Pails for cleaning, cleaning products.

Hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste

Cleaning products, wipes, bleach, pine sol, spray cleaners

Paper towels

Coolers for ice

Batteries, all sizes

New pillows and cases/blankets

Diapers all sizes (infant and adult) baby wipes

Deodorant

Feminine products

No used clothing or expired food please.