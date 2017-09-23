Woman killed crossing Ocean Blvd

On Friday, September 22, 2017, at approximately 10:15 p.m. a 60-year-old Stanhope woman died as result of injuries sustained when she was struck by a vehicle along Ocean Avenue in Long Branch.

Jake Pascucci, 28, of Long Branch and an off – duty Long Branch Police Officer, was traveling southbound on Ocean Avenue at the intersection of Broadway when the 2016 Jeep Cherokee he was operating struck Karen Borkowski, 60, of Stanhope.

Borkowski was pronounced deceased at the scene at 10:36 p.m.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and it’s Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Eric Kerecman at 800-533-7443

Due to the fact that this accident involves a police officer from the Long Branch Police Department, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is handling all aspects of this investigation and the Long Branch Police Department is not participating in the investigation.