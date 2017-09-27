Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 29

If you are seeking a new job or a career change, you should attend Monmouth County’s Fall Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at the Brookdale Community College Collins Arena, 765 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft.

The County’s Fall Job Fair will provide you with access to employers seeking talented candidates in every discipline, from hospitality and health care to finance, education, telecommunications, computer science and everything in between. Admission is free.

More than 140 local businesses and resource organizations have made arrangements to participate.

“Top employers from throughout the Monmouth County area will be participating and are looking to hire qualified candidates,” said Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Esq. liaison to the County’s Division of Workforce Development. “Job fairs are one of the ways the County directly helps residents while also working to strengthen our businesses.”

From Horizon Blue Cross/Blue Shield of NJ to United States Customs and Border Protection, there will be a variety of employers attending the event. A full list of participating businesses is on www.VisitMonmouth.com.

The 2017 Monmouth County Fall Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College.

“If you are a job seeker who is unable to attend the Job Fair, you can access job and career services through the County’s One-Stop Career Center,” said DiMaso. “The One-Stop Center provides resources, career counseling and training to people looking to find new employment no matter what the reason.”

The Monmouth County One-Stop Career Center is located at 17 Christopher Way in Eatontown. The office hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.