A workout where the gym comes to you

By Neil Schulman

Long Branch — When you can’t go to the gym, GYMGUYZ can bring the gym to you.

Rob Gasko and Allen Meretsky recently opened GYMGUYZ of Central Monmouth County, focusing on the Long Branch, Red Bank and Freehold areas.

The two have known each other since college.

“We went to Seton Hall, and were basically randomly assigned as roommates,” Gasko recalled.

The two were both business majors, and hit it off immediately. They talked about going into business together, but that took a while.

Meretsky had been a personal trainer for years, and Gasko not only had a lifelong love of sports and athletics, but experience with the importance of training. In college, he tore his ACL three times, needing surgery and rehabilitation training each time.

A business dealing with fitness made sense to them.

“We came back to what we always talked about,” Meretsky said. “GYMGUYZ presented us with the perfect opportunity.”

Several things attracted them to the young and growing company, they said. They met with founder Josh York, and liked the atmosphere he fosters.

“It’s like a big family,” Gasko said. “A very forward thinking company.”

That’s the sort of relationship they want with customers.

“To us, it’s about working relations with our customers,” he said.

Rather than having its own facilities, GYMGUYZ visits customers regularly for a fitness program. The idea is to make fitness a regular, and enjoyable, part of people’s lives.

Each program is customized – and adaptable.

“We don’t start ‘here’s workouts for weeks one to eight,’” Gasko said. Each time they evaluate where the customer is, and change the program if needed.

Gasko and Meretsky not only handle single clients, but can arrange to work with groups.

“We can do yoga on the beach; we can do Cool Aquatics,” Meretsky said. “It’s really designed to be in the best interest of the client, and completely customizable.”

For more information on GYMGUYZ of Central Monmouth call 201-520-6996 or visit www.GYMGUYZ.com.