FCS offering free Medicare Enrollment counseling

Long Branch — Medicare Open Enrollment, the period of time when eligible Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their health and prescription drug coverage plans without penalty, begins on October 15

Seniors and other eligible beneficiaries who have questions about their Medicare options for 2018 are encouraged to contact FCS (Family and Children’s Service) to schedule a free, confidential appointment with a qualified State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor.

Samantha White, FCS Director of Volunteer Services says specially trained SHIP staff and volunteers are available to help you cut through the confusion and stress of the Open Enrollment process.

“We don’t provide legal advice or recommend any specific insurance product or provider,” Samantha adds. “We simply help evaluate the best Medicare and Medicare Part D coverage options to meet your needs. We can also help determine if you may qualify for Medicare Savings which assists with prescription drug costs and Part B premiums.”

During the Open Enrollment Period, which runs through December 7, current or newly eligible Medicare beneficiaries can make a number of changes to their plans, including:

• Change from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan.

• Change from a Medicare Advantage Plan back to Original Medicare.

• Switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another Medicare Advantage Plan.

• Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan that doesn’t offer drug coverage to a Medicare Advantage Plan that offers drug coverage.

- Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan that offers drug coverage to a Medicare Advantage Plan that doesn’t offer drug coverage.

• Join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

• Switch from one Medicare Prescription Drug Plan to another.

• Drop your Medicare prescription drug coverage completely.

White encourages Medicare beneficiaries to re-evaluate their insurance annually because coverage can change and shopping around for the best plans can save money. FCS has more than 20 volunteer counselors serving at 20 different locations and a variety of informational sessions throughout Monmouth County.

To learn more visit FCS online at www.fcsmonmouth.org . To schedule your free, confidential counseling session with a trained, unbiased counselor please call FCS at 732-728-1331.