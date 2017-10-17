Long Branch Police Officer assaulted

On October 14th, 2017 at approximately 3:30am, Officer Pat Joyce was off duty in the area of Norwood Avenue and High Street, after leaving a friend’s house nearby.

While walking near the corner, Joyce was the victim of a sudden assault by an unknown male subject. During the assault, Joyce was slashed on his left upper arm with an unknown object. Joyce identified himself as a Police Officer during the altercation, while still attempting to fight off his attacker. After the assault, the suspect ran to and entered a vehicle that was waiting nearby, which then sped off.

The victim, Joyce, was transported to Monmouth Medical Center where he was treated and released. Members of the Detective Bureau responded and began an investigation. So far, several videos of the area have been recovered, including one that shows the assault itself. Witnesses have been located and several statements have been taken. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and several promising leads are being followed.

The suspect is described as a black male, and there was at least one other occupant of the vehicle, the driver. The car is described as a 4-door sedan. At this point, it is unknown whether the attack was random or related to his official capacity as a Police Officer. Officer Joyce is returning to full duty for his next scheduled shift.

Anyone with any information about the crime please contact Detective David House at 732-222-1000.