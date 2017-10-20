Columbus Day Parade a delight for young and old

It turned out to be a fine day on Sunday for the Columbus Day Parade in Long Branch.
Well, more like a fine misty day, but that didn’t put a damper on anything.
Spectators lined the route as usual, and the parade, organized every year by Joe Mercadante, had plenty of participants. Mercadante did a great job.
There were bands from local schools, floats from local organizations and of course plenty of local politicians.
The parade began with a motorcyle brigade and fittingly ended with a street cleaner.
Next year’s parade is set for October 7.