Columbus Day Parade a delight for young and old

It turned out to be a fine day on Sunday for the Columbus Day Parade in Long Branch.

Well, more like a fine misty day, but that didn’t put a damper on anything.

Spectators lined the route as usual, and the parade, organized every year by Joe Mercadante, had plenty of participants. Mercadante did a great job.

There were bands from local schools, floats from local organizations and of course plenty of local politicians.

The parade began with a motorcyle brigade and fittingly ended with a street cleaner.

Next year’s parade is set for October 7.