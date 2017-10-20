Norwood Park officially open

With a fast photo op and a quiet ceremony on Thursday, the new Norwood Park in Long Branch on the corner of Bath and Norwood aves, officially opened.

It was under construction for months with speculations on what was going there. Now finished there’s a serene circular cement “sitting” wall with inlayed bricks and a flagpole in the center. A very noticable electric sign has been installed to announce events in the city. “This has been an unkept plot of land for years,” Mayor Schneider said. “We’re happy with how it looks now.”