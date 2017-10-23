Urgent Care offers free flu shots for Veterans

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ — In honor of Veterans’ Day, American Family Care (AFC) Urgent Care of West Long Branch, will offer free flu shots to any retired Veteran or current active military personnel on Saturday, November 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. American Family Care is located at 214 Route 36, West Long Branch.

Ellen Moritz, Center Administrator commented, “My team and I want to do something special to honor and thank the brave women and men who unselfishly defend and protect our country. We feel the least we can do is to provide free flu shots to these dedicated people.” Flu shots will be given to those with Military ID on a first come first serve basis; no appointment is necessary and walk ins are welcome.

American Family Care (AFC) Urgent Care of West Long Branch, is a state of the art walk-in medical center. Board certified physicians are available seven days a week, 365 days a year to treat non life threatening illnesses such as colds, flu, strains, sprains and laceration repair. AFC also offers on-site lab testing and digital x-rays. Pre-employment physicals, drug screening and treatment of work related injuries are also available to local employers.