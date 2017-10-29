Death in Pier Village not criminal

Long Branch – October 25, at 2:00 in the morning police were dispatched to Pier Village on a report of a woman on the ground in front of Boardwalk Fin ‘s Games.

The unidentified woman, who passed away, fell from the fourth floor apartment directly over the business. Long Branch Acting Police Chief Jason Roebuck directed all media inquiries to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charles Webster, spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, said there was no criminal component to the incident.

Rumors were circulating that it could have been a murder as a result of a domestic dispute as some people heard arguing before the woman was discovered.