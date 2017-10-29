Video of arrest leads to complaint and investigation

Long Branch – Several police officers arrested three juveniles and an adult male on October 17, 2017 on Morris Avenue.

Acting Police Chief Jason Roebuck stated his officers were clearing from a different call on Morris Ave when they were approached by Luis Montes, who complained about the actions of a juvenile who was in his house. Montes asked the police officers to remove the unwanted juvenile.

Police officers located two juveniles who refused to comply with the directions and walked away from them. Roebuck stated that the officers followed them and was asking them to stop so he could investigate the complaint. According to police the juveniles told the officers to “F—k off.”

Officers decided to arrest the juveniles and that is when Raheem Montes, 18, and another juvenile charged at the police and attempted to stop them from making the arrest. On the video a young girl is creaming and cursing at the officers and appears to be taken into custody.

One officer can be seen pushing someone away from the arrest scene. Raheem Montes was charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. The juveniles were with various counts of obstruction.

Someone from the Montes family had made a formal complaint to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, who found no criminal wrongdoing on the police officers, and sent the complaint to the Long Branch Police Department. Roebuck stated that the internal affairs department is investigating the incident.