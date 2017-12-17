Ponsi joins Team Schneider

Long Branch – On December 14, at the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party held at Piancone’s on Broadway, Adam Schneider, Mayor of the City, introduced Long Branch native Adam Ponsi, who will be the newest member of his ticket for the upcoming May elections.
