Indictment in shooting death of Long Branch man

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County grand jury returned a five-count indictment Monday charging a Long Branch man in connection with a July homicide in Long Branch, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Jeffrey S. Williams, 29, of Long Branch, is charged in the indictment with first degree Murder, first degree Felony Murder, first degree Robbery, second degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose and second degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The grand jury also found an aggravating factor which subjects Williams to Life without Parole.

The Long Branch Police Department responded to a 911 call on July 16, 2017, at approximately 11:41 p.m., from a resident of 111-2 Liberty Street, in the city, reporting she found her husband, Hector C. Mejia, lying on the ground bleeding in front of her home at that address. Police and medical personnel responded to that location and found the victim, with a gunshot wound, near the front door of the aforementioned address. Shortly thereafter, the victim was pronounced deceased at 11:56 p.m.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department was launched into the murder of Hector Mejia. Over the course of the next 4 days, detectives from both agencies worked tirelessly to identify the person responsible. Both the Keansburg and Lakewood police departments also assisted in this investigation. Williams was arrested and charged on Thursday, July 21, 2017.

Williams is scheduled for a Post-Indictment Arraignment on Jan. 8, 2018 before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman, P.J.Cr.

If convicted of Murder or Felony Murder, Williams faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in a New Jersey state prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, subject to the provisions of the “No Early Release Act” (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

If convicted of Robbery, Williams faces up to 20 years in state prison.

If convicted of second degree weapons offenses, Williams faces a sentence of up to ten years in state prison on each count.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker, Director of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and Assistant Prosecutor Nicole D. Wallace.

Williams is represented by Carlos Diaz-Cobo, Esq., of New Brunswick.