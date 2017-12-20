Indictment returned in fatal Long Branch shooting

A Monmouth County grand jury returned a five-count indictment Monday charging a Long Branch man in connection with a July homicide in Long Branch, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Jeffrey S. Williams, 29, of Long Branch, is charged in the indictment with first degree Murder, first degree Felony Murder, first degree Robbery, second degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose and second degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The grand jury also found an aggravating factor which subjects Williams to a potential Life without Parole sentence.

Prosecutoris say the Long Branch Police Department responded to a 911 call on July 16, at approximately 11:41 p.m., from a resident of Liberty Street, reporting she found her husband, Hector C. Mejia, lying on the ground bleeding in front of her home at that address. Police and medical personnel responded to that location and found the victim, with a gunshot wound, near the front door of the aforementioned address. Shortly thereafter, Mejia was pronounced deceased at 11:56 p.m.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department was launched into the murder. Over the course of the next four days, detectives from both agencies worked to identify the person responsible. Both the Keansburg and Lakewood police departments also assisted in this investigation.

Williams was arrested and charged on Thursday, July 21.

Williams is scheduled for a Post-Indictment Arraignment on Jan. 8 before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman, P.J.Cr.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.