Community Center host Christmas Party for kids

By Walter J. O’Neill

West Long Branch – The Community Center located on Locust Ave. held a Christmas Party for borough children on December 21. The hall was decorated beautifully with seasonal ornaments and flowers.

The volunteers of the WLB Community Center, which is a nonprofit organization, had Santa, pizza, hotdogs, movies, gifts, arts and crafts for the children.

It was a festive night for all. If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the organization, please call 732-870-1549 or find them on Facebook.

