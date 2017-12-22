Toys for the homeless

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

For the past 11 years Tim McDonnell has been Santa to the children of the 78-year old McLaughlin Pentecostal Faith Church located at Cp Williams Place in Long Branch, where Rev. Caroline Bennett oversees the faith.

In 2006 McDonnell lost a very good friend, Tom Nolan who passed away from Leukemia. Nolan left behind a wife and three sons. McDonnell said he made a promise to the Nolan family that they would never go without.

The Holmdel resident then organized a fundraiser and collected more than $300,000 from the residents of Holmdel and the Nolan boys were able to attend college.

McDonnell learned in 2012 that he also had leukemia. “Back in 2006 I partnered with Rev. Caroline Bennett and the McLaughlin Pentecostal Faith Church and we launched an annual toy drive,” said McDonnell. He added that when he was sick and battling for his life, Rev. Bennett was at his side. “My son was hit by a car and she was there to help us. She is one of the most caring and generous people I know.”

This year, Rev. Bennett suffered her own personally loss when her daughter died as a result of a bus accident. “This year more than ever we wanted to give to Rev. Bennett. I also sit on Hope For Children, a Monmouth County organization that helps families in need. They have given me a check of $500 to help you and those in your congregation,” said McDonnell.

December 21, McDonnell and his family attended the Christmas Program hosted by Rev. Bennett at her church. McDonnell and his family came in with bag after bag of toys. He also brought full turkey dinners.

Rev. Bennett and her staff of volunteers will deliver the toys and meals to those families that are living in homeless shelters. “Christmas is the time of giving. Not just gifts, but giving of yourself,” said Rev. Bennett. “These toys and meals make all the difference in the lives of the children who have nothing.”