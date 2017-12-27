Christmas dog stolen from Monmouth County SPCA Animal Shelter

A nine year old dog was stolen from the Monmouth County SPCA’s Eatontown location on the afternoon of December 24, 2017.





Sunday was a busy day at the county animal shelter, with many dogs and cats slated to go home to their new adoptive families for the holiday. One of those was Tub Tub, a nine-year-old, tawny Pomeranian who, just after noon went missing from the adoption floor.

Executive Director Ross Licitra said, “All of our dogs are rescues, and we take special care to make sure they are given just the right, special home. Tub Tub had a great, special home lined up.” His microchip was immediately reported as stolen and MCSPCA staff is working with the Eatontown police to locate Tub Tub and apprehend the thief.

Anyone with information about Tub Tub is asked to call the Eatontown police at 732-542-0100. There is a $500 reward for information leading to his safe return. Donations to help find Tub Tub can may be made online by going to his website: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/tub-tub/ or via mail to MCSPCA, Tub Tub, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724.

About the Monmouth

County SPCA

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community’s homeless, neglected and abused animals. Our mission is to protect and advocate for all animals.

We are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned pets while they await adoption; reducing pet over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and service. In 2017 we cared for more than 5,400 animals.

The Monmouth County SPCA relies solely on private donations to fund these important initiatives. We provide services to the community including pet adoptions, low cost spay/neuter services, a weekly vaccine clinic, dog training and behavior, humane law enforcement, lost and found, trap neuter and return for free-roaming cats, humane education, pet therapy, and a pet food pantry that helps provide pet food and supplies for low-income families.