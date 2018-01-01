Long Branch family murdered on New Year’s Eve

LONG BRANCH – A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after four people were found shot to death inside his parent’s Long Branch home, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Long Branch police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 635 Wall Street in the city at 11:43 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. 2017.

Long Branch police and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene a minute later where they discovered four deceased victims: the suspect’s father,

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department continues, but it appears the 16-year-old boy used a Century Arms semi-automatic rifle to kill his victims. The teenager was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.