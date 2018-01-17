Police say women fled when arrest attempted

Ocean Township — Police say that when they discovered a driver they had pulled over had active warrants, she fled the scene in her vehicle.

According to the Ocean Township Police Department, on January 15, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Police Officers Chris Clune and Arthur Barnek conducted a motor vehicle stop at Sunset Avenue and Highway 35.

During the stop, they learned that the driver, later identified as Marylyn Ortiz-Chicchetti, 27, of Middletown, had an active warrant for her arrest and provided false information during her initial contact with the officers. After obtaining this information, Officer Clune advised Ortiz-Chicchetti that she was under arrest but she refused to exit the vehicle and then fled the scene.

Within minutes, other officers located her traveling north on Highway 35. They attempted to stop her and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued. The officers ultimately terminated the pursuit.

Further investigation by members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau later that evening led them to a motel in Middletown Township. Ortiz-Chicchetti was taken into custody after a brief struggle with detectives.

The vehicle used, a 2017 Jaguar, was seized pending civil forfeiture proceedings and Ortiz-Chicchetti was transported to the county jail pending her initial court appearance.

She was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Eluding, two counts of Resisting Arrest, two counts of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (vehicle), two counts of Obstruction, and two counts of Hindering her own Apprehension.