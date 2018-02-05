RBR SOURCE Foundation to Host Fashion Show & Gift Auction Feb 11

Little Silver– On Sunday, February, 11, 2018, the Red Bank Regional (RBR) SOURCE Foundation will hold its annual Fashion Show and Gift Auction to support the Andrew Kroon Memorial Scholarship Program.

The event will take place at noon to 3 pm at the picturesque Oyster Point Hotel on the Navesink River, 146 Bodman Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. Tickets are $55 per person for admission which includes the Fashion Show and luncheon. The 50/50 raffle and basket tickets are available for sale at the event for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through Eventbrite at www.thesourcefashionshow2018.eventbrite.com. Or checks can be mailed to The SOURCE Foundation, RBR, 101 Ridge Road, Little Silver, NJ, 07739. For more information contact Suzanne Keller, SOURCE Director, 732-842-8000, ext. 1236.

Community boutiques participating in the fashion show include Sports Spot, Shrewsbury, Fashions by Tula the Boutique, and Billabong both at the Grove West in Shrewsbury, Madison Boutique, The Haute Maven and Pirates & Unicorns, Red Bank. Additionally, Exquisite one-of-a-kind jewelry by LeCharme and LuLaRoe apparel will be available for purchase.

Complimentary swag bags for all attendees are sponsored by Salon Concrete. Entertainment will be provided by DJ James Strzz. Other sponsors include: Advanced Physical Medicine Rehabilitation, Shrewsbury; MDE Home Loans LLC, Tinton Falls; Dr. Claudia Huegel, Medimorphosis Weight Loss, Shrewsbury; Garmany, Red Bank; Neves Jewelers, Shrewsbury; Vicki Rogers, Vagabond Travel Agency, Little Silver; Tavolo Pronto, Fair Haven; Buff Beauties, Little Silver; Lora Sasiela, Essential Oils Rock; Leonardo Jewelers, Red Bank.

The Andrew Kroon Memorial Scholarship Fund is a subsidiary of the SOURCE Foundation, a nonprofit 501©3 organization. All proceeds from the event go directly to support scholarship funding for RBR Latino students to realize their dream of attending college.